Shooting at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot at Aurora Sinai Medical Center near 12th and State in Milwaukee on Monday morning, March 2.
What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m.
A 40-year-old victim is being treated for a life-threatening gunshot injury. A second victim, a 38-year-old, is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Milwaukee police took a 37-year-old man into custody in connection with this incident.
What you can do:
Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
The Source: The information in this report was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.