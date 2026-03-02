Expand / Collapse search

Shooting at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee; 2 wounded

March 2, 2026
Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened at Aurora Sinai Medical Center on Monday.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot at Aurora Sinai Medical Center near 12th and State in Milwaukee on Monday morning, March 2. 

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. 

A 40-year-old victim is being treated for a life-threatening gunshot injury. A second victim, a 38-year-old, is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

Milwaukee police took a 37-year-old man into custody in connection with this incident.  

What you can do:

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

The Source: The information in this report was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

