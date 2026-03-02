Shooting at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee; 2 wounded

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened at Aurora Sinai Medical Center on Monday. The shooting left two people wounded. One person was taken into custody. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Two people were shot at Aurora Sinai Medical Center near 12th and State in Milwaukee on Monday morning, March 2.

Hospital shooting

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m.

A 40-year-old victim is being treated for a life-threatening gunshot injury. A second victim, a 38-year-old, is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Shooting at Aurora Sinai Medical Center

Milwaukee police took a 37-year-old man into custody in connection with this incident.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.