Shooting in Milwaukee, woman seriously wounded: police

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, June 2 near 29th and Fond du Lac. It happened at approximately 9:41 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained a serious gunshot injury. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.