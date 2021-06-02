Expand / Collapse search

Shooting in Milwaukee, woman seriously wounded: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, June 2 near 29th and Fond du Lac. It happened at approximately 9:41 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained a serious gunshot injury. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

