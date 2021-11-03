Shooting in Milwaukee; man seriously wounded, taken into custody

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday, Nov. 2 near Fond du Lac and Silver Spring. It happened around 9:20 p.m.

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries. The 29-year-old man was also taken into custody regarding the investigation.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.