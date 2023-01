article

Shinedown is scheduled to perform at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, April 29 with support from fellow chart-toppers Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Various presales will be available Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26.

For all show and ticketing details, please visit www.shinedown.com.