Fight at Sherman Park, 3 arrested; deputy's gun accidentally fired

There was a large police presence at Sherman Park on Thursday night, May 23, that ended with three males in custody, and a Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputy unintentionally firing his weapon.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported a fight at Sherman Park. Officials said there were three males, two of whom were reportedly armed with a long gun and a handgun.

When deputies arrived at Sherman Park, the three males fled on foot.

The sheriff’s office said two of the males were then caught and taken into custody.

During the pursuit, a resident adjacent to the park reported a male – one of the three who fled on foot – in his yard. While drawing his service weapon to approach the male in the yard, officials said a deputy sergeant unintentionally discharged his weapon into the ground adjacent to his own foot.

Neither the sergeant nor anyone else was injured by the discharge.

The male in the resident’s yard was in possession of a weapon and was also taken into custody and his weapon was recovered.

The incident remains under investigation.

Officials said the deputy sergeant has been assigned to administrative duty, pending an internal investigation.

The Milwaukee Police Department also responded and assisted.