Sheboygan police cover Flock cameras, seek contract termination

The Brief Flock cameras in Sheboygan are covered with trash bags by the city's own police department. Police said Flock Safety acted inconsistently with contract terms and expectations. The department is asking the Common Council to terminate the Flock Safety contract on Sept. 8.



Flock cameras in Sheboygan are covered with trash bags – this time by the city's own police department. Now, they are asking the Sheboygan Common Council to end their contract with Flock.

Cameras covered

What we know:

Drivers in Sheboygan may more than likely spot covered cameras, off of Business Drive and Washington Avenue. The Flock cameras are among the 15 Sheboygan police said the city is covering up after having them in place since 2024.

Police said in July they discovered action by Flock Safety believed to be inconsistent with the terms and expectations of the city's contract and "undermine trust in the services provided."

Seeking to terminate the contract

What we know:

Police are seeking to request the termination of the contract with the service.

People in the area spoke about their perspectives regarding the topic.

"It doesn't bother, but it may bother somebody else," said Sheboygan resident David Brown.

Former Sheboygan Mayor Juan Perez shared a different take.

"My initial response would be I'm against it because it kind of an invasion of privacy," Perez said.

FOX6 News reached out to police for comment, but was referred to the press release.

"The Sheboygan Police Department constantly evaluates the effectiveness and reliability of its technology providers, and while Flock Safety's technology has been instrumental in removing violent offenders from our community and recovering stolen vehicles and other property, we believe that ending the relationship with Flock Safety is necessary at this time," Sheboygan Police Chief Kurt Zempel said in part in the release.

Police said they will request the termination of the contract with Flock Safety at the next Common Council meeting on Sept. 8.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.