Sheboygan house fire; 7 displaced, $100K in damage

Seven people are displaced following a house fire in Sheboygan Thursday morning, Aug. 10.

The Sheboygan Fire Department received initial reports of a chimney fire near 25th Street and Leon Court around 12:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy fire coming from the rear of the home and the occupants outside.

Crews pulled hose lines and made an aggressive attack bringing the fire under control quickly. The building incurred approximately $100,000 of damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Sheboygan Police Department assisted at the scene.