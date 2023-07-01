Sheboygan fire, 8th and Michigan, 2 displaced

article

A fire broke out at a second-story building near 8th and Michigan in Sheboygan on Friday, June 30.

Fire units arrived on the scene around 4:30 p.m. to see heavy smoke coming from the roof of a two-story building with heavy smoke coming from the roof area.

Firefighters found an active fire on the first floor, second floor, and attic area. They were able to complete searches of all floors and confirm that both the first-floor business and the second-floor residence above were unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The fire was knocked down after about two hours, and crews then worked a few more hours, opening up walls and searching for hidden fires and hot spots that needed to be extinguished. Officials said two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion but were able to resume firefighting duties later.

Two residents of the second-floor apartment were displaced due to the unlivable conditions caused by the fire.

There is an estimated loss of $175,000, according to officials.