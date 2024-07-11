Sheboygan County WIS 42 improvements OK'd; construction begins July 15

article

A $550,000 contract to improve .85 miles of WIS 42 in the Village of Howards Grove has been approved. The improvements will be made from Pigeon River to the North Village Limits in Sheboygan County.

Construction begins Monday, July 15. WIS 42 will remain open during work.

This is a resurfacing-level improvement which includes a mill and overlay of WIS 42 through the Village of Howards Grove and pavement markings. Curb ramp improvements will be made to meet American Disabilities Act standards.

Traffic impacts

WIS 42 will remain open to traffic during construction of this project.

Flagging operation will occur during the mill and overlay.

During the curb ramp improvements, there will be alternative routes for pedestrians.

Local, business, and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

The project will reduce roadway roughness and provide a smoother driving surface for motorists. The improvements will also extend the life of the existing pavement and decrease future maintenance costs. Upgrades to curb ramps will enhance safety and mobility for pedestrians using wheelchairs, canes, walkers, or other physical assistance devices.

During construction, this project’s construction operations and traffic impacts will be featured weekly on the Northeast Region Weekly Highway Construction Advisory.

The project is expected to finish by the end of September 2024.