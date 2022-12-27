Sheboygan County ice rescue response on Random Lake a false alarm

An ice rescue response on Random Lake Tuesday night, Dec. 27 turned out to be a false alarm.

We're told that a fisherman on the far north side of the lake heard somebody -- possibly kids -- yelling.

Dive teams were called in, but then they later learned it was just some kids in a nearby ice shanty that were making the noise, and everything was fine.

Everyone was accounted for, so this was a false alarm.