Sheboygan County fatal motorcycle crash; driver struck guardrail

A 63-year-old man from West Bend died Wednesday, June 22 in a motorcycle crash in Sheboygan County. It happened around 9:20 a.m.

The Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received several 911 calls regarding a single vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on I-43 at Weeden Creek Road in the Town of Wilson.

Preliminary investigation indicated the motorcycle was operated by a 63-year-old male from West Bend.

The motorcycle was initially traveling north on I-43 when it changed lanes and struck a guardrail. The operator was ejected from the motorcycle. The operator was pronounced dead on scene.

The accident caused the closure of the northbound lanes on I-43 for approximately two hours. A cause has yet to be determined.

The accident remains under investigation.