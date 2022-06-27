Sheboygan County fatal crash; alcohol appears to be factor

A 64-year-old Sheboygan man is dead following a single-vehicle accident Monday, June 27 in Sheboygan County. It happened around 2:20 a.m. on I-43 near County Road AA/Foster Road in the Town of Holland.

Preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle was operated by a 64-year-old male from Sheboygan. The vehicle was initially traveling northbound on I-43 when it entered the median; striking a guardrail and rolling over several times. The operator was pronounced deceased on scene.

The accident caused the lane closure of a southbound lane of I-43.

The accident remains under investigation, but alcohol appears to be a factor.