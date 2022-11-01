Sheboygan County driver left roadway, crashed, serious injuries

Two people were seriously hurt in a crash in Sheboygan County Tuesday evening, Nov. 1.

It happened on County Road FF near Franklin Road in the Town of Herman shortly after 6:30 p.m. and involved one vehicle.

Sheriff's officials said the driver lost control and went off the roadway. The vehicle suffered significant damage.

The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The passenger was flown to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.