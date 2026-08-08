Sheboygan 55-year-old man missing; last seen near home

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The Brief The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 55-year-old Maverick "Meek" Reinl. He was last seen near Water Street and Pennsylvania Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7. Anyone with information on Reinl's whereabouts is asked to call Sheboygan police at 920-459-3333.



The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 55-year-old Maverick "Meek" Reinl, who was last seen near Water Street and Pennsylvania Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7.

Police described Reinl as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 160 pounds with short brown and gray hair, a gray beard and green eyes. He was last seen wearing dark pants, possibly jeans, and a light shirt.

Reinl walks with a limp, has autism and has other health concerns. Family says he doesn't have a phone and has no way of transportation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Reinl's whereabouts is asked to call Sheboygan police at 920-459-3333.