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Sheboygan 55-year-old man missing; last seen near home

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published August 8, 2026 11:06 PM CDT
Published August 8, 2026 11:06 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 55-year-old Maverick "Meek" Reinl.
    • He was last seen near Water Street and Pennsylvania Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7.
    • Anyone with information on Reinl's whereabouts is asked to call Sheboygan police at 920-459-3333.

SHEBOYGAN - The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 55-year-old Maverick "Meek" Reinl, who was last seen near Water Street and Pennsylvania Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7.

Police described Reinl as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 160 pounds with short brown and gray hair, a gray beard and green eyes. He was last seen wearing dark pants, possibly jeans, and a light shirt.

Reinl walks with a limp, has autism and has other health concerns. Family says he doesn't have a phone and has no way of transportation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Reinl's whereabouts is asked to call Sheboygan police at 920-459-3333.

The Source: Information was sent to us by the Sheboygan Police Department.

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