Shawano County domestic dispute shooting: 2 dead, 1 killed by officer

Two people are dead following a shooting in the Town of Richmond in Shawano County, deputies say.

Officials say a Shawano County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a home on Oak Avenue around 3:55 p.m. for a domestic disturbance, our sister station WLUK reported.

When they arrived, the deputy witnessed a man shoot a woman, and shoot towards the deputy.

The man and deputy exchanged gunfire, and the man was killed after being struck.

Officials say the woman, who was shot by the man, is also dead.

No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

The involved deputy has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate the incident.

