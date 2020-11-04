Sharpies can be used on voting ballots in Arizona, officials say

Ballots marked with Sharpie will be counted in Arizona, despite claims on social media that they would be rejected, according to state officials.

The controversy arose when people claimed their ballots were not being counted after using Sharpies provided by voting locations in Maricopa County.

However, while black and blue ink is highly encouraged to fill in the ballot bubbles, Sharpie is also accepted, according to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Maricopa County officials say they used fine-tip Sharpies in voting centers because they have the fastest-drying ink - this is crucial because the ballot is sent directly into the tabulation machine when voting in person.

Felt-tip pens are discouraged because the ink can bleed through the paper, but in Maricopa County, the bubble columns are offset so that bleeding ink will not impact a citizen's vote.

Some people have claimed their ballot was canceled because of the Sharpies after checking online. Maricopa County officials say their "canceled" status is likely for people who had a mail-in ballot but chose to vote in person - effectively canceling their mail-in ballot.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich said a letter has been sent to Maricopa County election officials regarding the use of Sharpies at polling locations.

"We have received hundreds of voter complaints regarding Sharpies at polling locations. Accordingly, we sent this letter to Maricopa County election officials. Let's get some answers," read a tweet from Brnovich.

