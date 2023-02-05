Expand / Collapse search

SHARP Unwrapped: Gourmet meals made with McDonald's ingredients

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

SHARP Unwrapped: Gourmet meals made with McDonald's ingredients

FOX6 WakeUp News talks with President Lynda Kohler about what people can expect at the SHARP's Unwrapped event.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - This year's Unwrapped: Waukesha Edition will take place at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park - home of the Lake Country DockHounds, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

SHARP's Unwrapped event will feature top chefs from Waukesha County transforming ingredients from McDonald's suppliers into sweet and savory dishes. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Chefs will use their creativity and talents to delight guests with every bite, from appetizers to desserts.

In addition to enjoying food, drinks, and raffles, guests can support thousands of urban elementary students in southeastern Wisconsin. Proceeds help deliver essential STEAM-based educational programs each year to thousands of students.

You can find out more and buy tickets at waukesha23.givesmart.com.

SHARP Unwrapped: Support students in southeastern Wisconsin

In addition to enjoying food, drinks, and raffles, guests can support thousands of urban elementary students in southeastern Wisconsin.

McDonald's ingredient-based gourmet meals: SHARP Unwrapped

Waukesha chefs showed FOX6 WakeUp News some of their delicious creations using McDonald's ingredients.

SHARP Unwrapped: Creating gourmet food with McDonald's ingredients

Watch Chef Christina Meieres from Albanese's Roadhouse make a savory salad out of McDonald's ingredients.