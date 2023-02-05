SHARP Unwrapped: Gourmet meals made with McDonald's ingredients

This year's Unwrapped: Waukesha Edition will take place at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park - home of the Lake Country DockHounds, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

SHARP's Unwrapped event will feature top chefs from Waukesha County transforming ingredients from McDonald's suppliers into sweet and savory dishes.

Chefs will use their creativity and talents to delight guests with every bite, from appetizers to desserts.

In addition to enjoying food, drinks, and raffles, guests can support thousands of urban elementary students in southeastern Wisconsin. Proceeds help deliver essential STEAM-based educational programs each year to thousands of students.

You can find out more and buy tickets at waukesha23.givesmart.com.

