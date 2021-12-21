Shake up the holidays with a new cocktail. Mixologist Cody Goldstein joins FOX6 WakeUp to make the "Most Wonderful Lime of the Year."

MOST WONDERFUL LIME OF THE YEAR

2 oz SVEDKA Cherry Limeade

1.5 Passionfruit Juice

1 oz Orange Juice

.5 oz Grenadine

6 Dashes Chocolate Bitters

Garnish: Lime Wheels

Glass: Tall (Collins, highball, etc.)

Ice: Yes

Add SVEDKA Cherry Limeade, passionfruit, orange juice into a shaker with ice. Shake for 5 seconds then strain into a tall glass. Add in grenadine, then dash chocolate bitters over top of the drink. Garnish with 2 lime wheels.