Shake up the holidays with a new cocktail. Mixologist Cody Goldstein joins FOX6 WakeUp to make the "Most Wonderful Lime of the Year."
MOST WONDERFUL LIME OF THE YEAR
- 2 oz SVEDKA Cherry Limeade
- 1.5 Passionfruit Juice
- 1 oz Orange Juice
- .5 oz Grenadine
- 6 Dashes Chocolate Bitters
Garnish: Lime Wheels
Glass: Tall (Collins, highball, etc.)
Ice: Yes
Add SVEDKA Cherry Limeade, passionfruit, orange juice into a shaker with ice. Shake for 5 seconds then strain into a tall glass. Add in grenadine, then dash chocolate bitters over top of the drink. Garnish with 2 lime wheels.