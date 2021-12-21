Expand / Collapse search

Shake up the holidays with a new cocktail

Mixologist Cody Goldstein joins FOX6 WakeUp to make the "Most Wonderful Lime of the Year."

Shake up the holidays with a new cocktail. Mixologist Cody Goldstein joins FOX6 WakeUp to make the "Most Wonderful Lime of the Year." 

MOST WONDERFUL LIME OF THE YEAR 

  • 2 oz SVEDKA Cherry Limeade 
  • 1.5 Passionfruit Juice 
  • 1 oz Orange Juice 
  • .5 oz Grenadine 
  • 6 Dashes Chocolate Bitters 

Garnish: Lime Wheels 

Glass: Tall (Collins, highball, etc.) 

Ice: Yes 

Add SVEDKA Cherry Limeade, passionfruit, orange juice into a shaker with ice. Shake for 5 seconds then strain into a tall glass. Add in grenadine, then dash chocolate bitters over top of the drink. Garnish with 2 lime wheels. 