Convicted sex offender set for release in Kenosha, officials say

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The Brief Kenosha police announce the upcoming release of a convicted sex offender. Jacob Johnson is scheduled to be released from prison on Sept. 1. He will be subject to GPS monitoring.



The Kenosha Police Department is alerting residents about the upcoming release of a convicted sex offender in their community.

What we know:

Officials say 33-year-old Jacob Johnson is scheduled to be released from prison on Sept. 1. Johnson will be subject to GPS monitoring.

He has provided the Wisconsin Department of Corrections with two addresses for his proposed residence plan. Johnson may be residing in the following locations in Kenosha:

6200 block of 57th Avenue

1400 block of 73rd Street

Johnson is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program and will be subject to electronic monitoring. He is required to comply with the standard conditions of the supervised release program, lifetime sex offender registration requirements, and any additional rules established by his parole agent, including GPS monitoring.

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Johnson is described as a white male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, and a scar on his left wrist.