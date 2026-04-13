Severe weather spotter training in West Bend; free and open to public

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The Brief Severe Weather Safety & Spotter Training will be held at the West Bend Police Department on Monday. The training will be held in the police department classroom. This training is free and open to the public and does not require any pre-registration.



A meteorologist from the National Weather Service (NWS) will conduct Severe Weather Safety & Spotter Training at the West Bend Police Department on Monday, April 13.

Severe weather training

What we know:

The training will be held in the police department classroom accessed through the City Hall Entrance located at 1115 S. Main Street in West Bend.

Parking is available in the Vine Street Municipal Parking Lot across from the Police Department.

Two identical sessions will be held — an afternoon session from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and an evening session from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This training is free and open to the public and does not require any pre-registration.

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The Severe Weather Spotter Training is recommended for members of local law enforcement, fire and EMS departments, amateur radio operators, public works and anyone else with an interest in weather.

This year’s training also coincides with Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin – held April 13–17. A Statewide Tornado Drill tentatively scheduled for April 16, 2026, at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Washington County Emergency Management.



