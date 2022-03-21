Multiple tornadoes cause damage across Central Texas

Several tornadoes were confirmed on the ground throughout Central Texas Monday evening. Most of Central Texas was under a tornado watch until 1 a.m. and throughout the afternoon, tornado warnings popped up through the Hill Country and into the Austin area.

There have been reports of damage to homes, cars, and buildings. So far, it is not known if there have been any injuries due to the tornadoes.

In Taylor, a large tornado was spotted on the ground. Williamson County saw several tornadoes throughout the afternoon.

First responders are now on the ground helping people in need who were impacted by the storm. Officials are also asking people to stay off the roads, if possible.

A tornado was confirmed on the ground in Round Rock near the Dell Diamond. The storm quickly left Round Rock and made its way toward Hutto.

Jarrell also had a tornado on the ground. Homes and a storage facility was damaged near County Road 239.

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed how many confirmed tornadoes there were in Central Texas.

A tornado was spotted in the Hutto area near Limmer Loop. (Tim Anderson)

