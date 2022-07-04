Severe T-storm watch through early Tuesday

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of southeast Wisconsin until 3 a.m. Tuesday, July 5.

The watch includes all counties except Fond du Lac and Sheboygan -- Dodge County, Jefferson County, Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, Racine County, Walworth County, Washington County and Waukesha County.

The watch means severe storms are possible through early Tuesday, with wind damage and heavy rain the main threats.

