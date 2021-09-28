September is National Baby Safety Month
September is National Baby Safety Month. The goal is to spread awareness about products and practices that can keep babies safe. Parenting contributor and child development specialist Carly Dorogi joins FOX6 WakeUp with more details.
Featured Solutions:
Learning to use products correctly:
We know that baby safety is so important, but often new parents feel so overwhelmed with all there is to learn. What advice do you have for new parents?
Boppy
Boppy.com – use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off
For a safer playtime:
QUESTION 2: What suggestions do you have for safer alternatives when it comes to playtime for baby?
Baby Paper
Babypaper.com – code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off
For a safer bedtime:
QUESTION 3: What suggestions do you have to help parents create a safer space for sleep?
Nanit
Nanit.com
Loulou Lollipop Sleep Bags
louloulollipop.com
Crane 4-in-1 Humidifier
crane-usa.com – code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off
Also available at Buy Buy Baby and Babylist:)