Sensory-Friendly All Access performance at The Rep

This all access performance is for anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed theatergoing environment.

Milwaukee Rep is pleased to present the theater’s first Sensory-Friendly All Access performance as part of our production of Much Ado About Nothing on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 6:30pm. We value the chance for everyone to see themselves at Milwaukee Rep and experience the art of live theater in a positive and enriching way.

This All Access performance is for anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed theatergoing environment. This can include, but is not limited to people with sensory sensitivities, anxiety, dementia, autism spectrum disorders, learning differences or challenges. However, the performance is open to everyone.