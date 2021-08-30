Expand / Collapse search

Semi fire in Racine County; caused by mechanical issue, driver uninjured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - A semi fire snarled traffic on northbound I-41 near the CTH-K on-ramp in the Village of Raymond Monday morning, Aug. 30. 

Racine County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene around 5:10 a.m. Upon arrival, they located a fully engulfed semi at the end of the northbound on-ramp of CTH-K. 

 The driver was located out of the semi and was uninjured.  

The cause of the fire appears to be a mechanical issue.  

Two lanes and the on-ramp were closed for approximately two hours and opened back up to normal traffic flow.

