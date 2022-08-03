Semi driver fainted before crashing into Wisconsin home

article

The driver of the semi tractor/trailer that crashed into a home in the Town of Vinland in Winnebago County on Monday, July 25 fainted as a result of a medical condition, WLUK reports. An 8-month-old baby boy was inside the home – and died at the scene of the crash.

Officials say the semi had been traveling southbound on I-41 when it veered off the interstate through the fence line, crossed the frontage road, and crashed into an occupied residence on Green Valley Road.

Semi crashes into Winnebago Co. home in Town of Vinland July 26. 2022 (WLUK)

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the semi driver, identified as a 63-year-old man from Little Chute, was unconscious and lost control, causing the semi to careen off the interstate.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News