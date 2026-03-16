Southeastern Wisconsin residents battle snow, ice while digging out cars

The Brief Milwaukee drivers spent the day digging out cars buried by blowing snow and ice. Officials warn drifting snow and freezing temperatures could make roads slick across southeastern Wisconsin. Tow crews in Sheboygan County responded to more than two dozen calls as vehicles slid off roads.



Blowing snow and subzero wind chills created difficult conditions across southeastern Wisconsin on Monday, March 16, as drivers dug out cars in Milwaukee while slick roads and drifting snow caused crashes farther north.

What we know:

In downtown Milwaukee, the main challenge for many residents was getting vehicles out from snow that piled up along city streets.

Many drivers said they worked from home and waited for the snow to stop falling and drifting before trying to shovel their cars out. But there was urgency to move vehicles before the snow freezes overnight.

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Winter parking regulations in Milwaukee ended March 1, meaning there were no special parking restrictions during the storm and vehicles remained parked along city streets.

What they're saying:

Residents say ice beneath the snow made digging out especially difficult.

"I wish I would have put my windshield wipers up last night," said Haley Ehn, a Milwaukee resident. "They are really iced down this morning, so once the sun came out, a lot of that melted off my windshield and all the wind blew away the snow so it wasn’t too bad wiping off my car earlier this afternoon, but I think I have a lot to shovel.

Drivers clearing their cars said plows can also create snow piles around vehicles.

"Shoveling a pathway out so hopefully my bald tires can find their way out of this spot," said resident Tyler Anderson. "I know they try their best, but they do kind of build a wall against your car that you have to dig yourself out of, but it’s business as usual. We’re used to this by now."

One driver offered advice after learning the hard way.

"I tried to drive out at first – thought I could get out without shoveling and I think that just made it a little worse. So maybe just shovel first," said Wyatt Frison.

Dig deeper:

While Milwaukee drivers worked to dig out, road conditions became more dangerous farther north.

From Milwaukee to Waukesha and Sheboygan, officials warned it may be best to stay off the roads Monday night due to drifting snow and slick conditions.

In downtown Sheboygan, many roads remained covered in a thin layer of compact snow, with icy spots forming where pavement had cleared.

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Even though portions of Interstate 43 were mostly clear, some slick patches remained. A semi truck slipped off the road earlier in the day and took hours to remove.

Tow truck drivers say wind-driven snow created major problems overnight.

"Between midnight and 4:00 this morning it was pretty much white-out all the way up and down the freeway and the side roads. People were hitting the drifting. The cars are so low nowadays with the skirts, they just can’t get through that," said Paul Krauska, Eddie's Service.

Krauska said the wind and drifting led to several unusual crashes.

"Some unique accidents. Cars slamming into skid loaders," he said. "Some landing on rocks, some going down to the ditches in the water."

Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works says most of the snow in the city is expected to melt by Wednesday or Thursday, though colder overnight temperatures could still create icy spots on roads across the region.

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