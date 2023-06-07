School bus hit by gunfire; Milwaukee police seek suspects
article
MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway after a school bus was hit by gunfire near 15th and Meinecke in Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 6. It happened around 3:20 p.m.
The school bus occupied by a 7-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy when it was struck by gunfire.
No one on the bus was injured. Police continue to search for unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.