Schneider adding battery-electric trucks to its fleet

Schneider announced on Tuesday, Aug. 31 a major battery-electric truck (BEV) deployment as part of the carrier’s plan to reduce greenhouse emissions.

A news release says beginning in 2022, Schneider will add 50 Freightliner eCascadias — the truck manufacturer’s first commercial Class 8 battery-electric truck— to its southern California operations. The move makes the organization one of the largest battery-electric truck fleets in North America.

Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke issued the following statement:

"Schneider’s sustainability initiatives got a big boost when we were selected to participate in the state of California’s Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative. The scaling of zero-emission vehicles is a key component of our goal to reduce carbon emissions by 7.5% per mile by 2025 and by 60% per mile by 2035."

Schneider is based in Green Bay.