Schlitz Audubon Nature Center: 'Every single day there's something new'

The Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Bayside is seeing plenty of changes on the property as spring embraces southeast Wisconsin.

Tom Finley has been working at the nature center for 20 years as its education director.

"Every single day I come to work, every single day there's something new; something vibrant, something different – and it's special," Finley said.

Tom Finley

Every spring, there are dozens of things to look forward to at the center.

"It's so great this time of year because so much is happening on every single day," Finley said. "We should encourage everyone to get outside."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As Wisconsin begins to thaw out from a long winter, you can now see ducks quacking – and hear the new season approaching.

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, Bayside

"The spring bird migration is really active this time of year. You're still seeing a few of the winter birds, like the dark-eyed junco. But man, are the bluebirds coming back and the red-winged blackbirds," Finley said. "There's a lot of beauty right in front of our eyes."

One thing to look forward to is the nature center's Community Science Day – when you can get the training that would allow you to really understand your local environment and collect environmental data.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"The more that people are going to get involved in their local community, the more their going to take ownership of it and feel great pride in wherever they live and work to make it better and that’s really what it's all about," Finley said.

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, Bayside

Community Science Day is set for Saturday, April 16.