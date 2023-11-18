Expand / Collapse search

Saukville crashes; motorcycle, vehicle hit downed tree

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Saukville
Crash response on Northwoods Road (Courtesy: Saukville Fire Department | Facebook)

SAUKVILLE, Wis. - A downed tree led to a pair of Saukville crashes Saturday afternoon, Nov. 18.

The crashes happened on Northwoods Road around 12:45 p.m. According to the fire department, a motorcycle and a second vehicle both struck the same downed tree.

One person was flow to a hospital via Flight for Life with serious injuries, officials said. Two other people were evaluated at the scene and released.

The Grafton Fire Department, Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office and Lanser Garage & Towing assisted at the scene.