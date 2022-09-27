Saukville asphalt plant incident; worker suffers serious injuries

article

Multiple fire departments were dispatched on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to an asphalt plant in Saukville. The plant is located on Lakeland Road.

Grafton/Saukville Fire Chief William Rice tells FOX6 News around 11:30 a.m. There was one person injured -- he has serious injuries. Flight For Life took the victim to Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Regional Burn Center.

It is unclear what led to the incident. However, the man was working with asphalt and tar.