Saturday storms drop hail, take down trees across southern Minnesota

Reports of trees down and damage followed storms that pushed across southern Minnesota on Saturday evening, a second round of storms that made for an active weather day across the state.

The new line of storms triggered multiple severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings to the west while a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for areas of south-central Minnesota from Redwood Falls and Hutchinson to southwest parts of the metro and Albert Lea.

Those storms brought plenty of rain and flashes of lightning throughout the evening for areas to the south.

FOX 9 weatherchaser Bill Doms came across multiple trees down in Avoca, Minnesota and a roof that had blown off a machine shed at a farm off Highway 30 in Westbrook, Minnesota.

As the evening moves on into the overnight, some scattered rain is expected overnight but the potential for further severe weather has started to wind down in recent hours.

Baseball-sized hail, downed trees reported

The first round of storms brought reports of baseball-sized hail in Appleton, west of the Twin Cities Saturday morning.

Baseball-sized hail reported in Appleton, Minnesota Saturday morning. (Sheridan Giese)

Hail in Appleton, Minnesota. (Twitter user @Vikeologist)

Large hail and downed trees were reported in Stearns County.

The Sartell Police Department reported trees down and large hail as a storm passed through the area on Saturday. (Sartell Police Department)

Downed trees in Freeport, Minnesota. (Glen Klaphake)

