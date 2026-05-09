Saturday morning shooting in Milwaukee, 50-year-old wounded

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The Brief A 50-year-old was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, May 9. The shooting happened near 28th and Kilbourn. Anyone with any info is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360 .



One person was wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, May 9.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:20 a.m., a 50-year-old was shot in the area of 28th and Kilbourn.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.