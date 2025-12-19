Santa visits babies in Milwaukee's Aurora Sinai NICU

article

Santa Claus took timeout from his busy workshop on Thursday, Dec. 18 to visit with babies and their families in the NICU at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in downtown Milwaukee.

A news release said the tiny arrivals are the perfect gifts for their families, but they are not ready yet to head home to celebrate.

Santa and his elves brought holiday cheer to the babies and their parents – spreading comfort and joy around the holidays.

Aurora Health Care noted the man in the red suit was Tim Garlie, a retired Aurora Sinai teammate. Garlie was a long-time electrician at the hospital who dressed as Santa and visited NICU babies for years.

Joining as his elves this year were registered nurses Ashley Hackbarth and Alyssa Fleege.