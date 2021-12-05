San Francisco restaurant now apologizes for asking armed police officers to leave

article

A San Francisco restaurant that ignited a social media debate when the owner and staff asked three armed police officers in uniform to leave because their weaponized dress made them feel uncomfortable has now apologized for the request, acknowledging that it handled the situation "badly."

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Rachel Sillcocks and Kristina Liedags Compton, co-owners of Hilda and Jesse in North Beach, wrote a mea culpa after getting battered on social media – and in Yelp reviews – for asking the officers to leave their restaurant last week.

"We made a mistake and apologize for the unfortunate incident on Friday when we asked members of the San Francisco Police Department to leave our restaurant," they said in their post. "We are grateful to all members of the force who work hard to keep us safe, especially during these challenging times. We hope this will be a teachable moment for us as we repair and continue to build bridges with the SFPD. These are stressful times, and we handled this badly."

This is an about-face from what the owners wrote earlier this weekend, explaining that they asked the officers, strapped with guns, to leave the restaurant because it made staff and potential customers feel uncomfortable.

The controversy was kicked off when the staff at Hilda and Jesse posted on Instagram what happened from their point of view when three officers walked in to the restaurant on Friday. The public conversation comes at a time when the nation is grappling with a defund the police movement on the one hand, and an opposing call for increased officers to deal with a rising number of homicides and retail thefts on the other.

"Three armed and uniformed police officers came in to dine at Hila and Jesse. Shortly after seating them, our staff felt uncomfortable with the presence of their multiple weapons. We then politely asked them to leave.

"At Hilda and Jesse, the restaurant is a safe space," the post continued. "The presence of the officers (sic) weapons in the restaurant made us feel uncomfortable. We respect the San Francisco Police Department and are grateful for the work they do. We welcome them into the restaurant when they are off duty, out of uniform and without their weapons."

The statement also added that "this is not a political statement, we did what we thought was best for our staff."

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott tweeted a response on Saturday evening: "The San Francisco Police Department stands for safety with respect, even when it means respecting wishes that our officers and I find discouraging and personally disappointing.

"I believe the vast majority of San Franciscans welcome their police officers, who deserve to know that they are appreciated for the difficult job we ask them to do — in their uniforms — to keep our neighborhoods and businesses safe."

The chief got a mixed response from his Tweet thread.

One man wrote: "Send those officers over to Alameda..I'll buy them lunch at any restaurant they want to go to in my city ..we don't discriminate .."

But another person countered: "there is nothing safe or respectful about being heavily armed in a restaurant, if you don't understand how it can make the average citizen uncomfortable you're not doing very well with your 'community engagement.'"

This is not the first time the issue of welcoming, or not, police officers into a restaurant has reared its head in the Bay Area.

In March 2018, an Oakland police sergeant was denied service by employees at Hasta Muerte Coffee, a proudly anti-establishmenti coffee shop in the Fruitvale District.

The move sparked protests outside of the coffee shop where self-described patriots toting American flags descended there, shouting at customers patronizing the shop.