Salvation Army holds annual coat distribution ahead of winter storm

With snow on the way, the Salvation Army is warming up those in need. The organization is holding its annual coat distribution Friday and Saturday — but that looks a little different this year.

Hundreds of coat racks lined up at the Salvation Army for its annual coat distribution.

The coats were collected through FOX6's Coats for Kids Drive along with other community collection drives.

"People donated 1500 new or slightly used coats for the Salvation Army to give out but as of November, December this last year we’d already connected with 614 families that’s close to 2400 coats that were already distributed and we want to distribute more of those today," Steven Woodard said.

The coats are for all ages and sizes. And as families pick out the perfect one -- distribution is different due to COVID-19.

"You won’t be able to try on a coat just due to handling of the coats but to know the sizes you’ll be able to pick that out to know the colors you go with a volunteer," said Woodard.

Appointments are required, along with a mask, to allow for social distancing.

Despite the changes, those in need are feeling the warmth in more ways than one.

"It makes me feel loved because here in Wisconsin it gets very cold and I love the warmth and we all want to be bundled up," said Ashley Smith.

"Being cold out there is really…it helps a lot," Harry Smith said.

There will be another distribution Saturday -- but you do need to register and make an appointment.

For more information on the distribution, check out their website.