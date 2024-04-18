Salmonella infections linked to fresh basil sold in Wisconsin

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), along with health departments and federal partners, is working to investigate a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to fresh basil.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 12 people in seven states have become infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella. This includes one person who lives in Wisconsin.

The organic basil was sold under the brand name Infinite Herbs in 2.5 oz clamshell-style containers at Trader Joe's stores in 29 states, including Wisconsin and neighboring states. Trader Joe's stores have pulled this product from shelves at their stores, and it is no longer available for purchase. More information on this recall and a full list of states where the product was sold can be found on the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website.

Anyone who purchased the contaminated basil product should not eat it and should throw it away. Anyone who ate any of the contaminated basil and is experiencing symptoms of Salmonella infection, should contact a doctor right away and let them know about the potential contact. Signs and symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and vomiting that lasts for several days.

Find updates and additional information on the DHS outbreaks webpage.