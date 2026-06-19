Salah Sarsour released: Milwaukee Islamic leader, family speak out

The Brief Islamic Society of Milwaukee President Salah Sarsour was released from ICE custody. A federal judge ordered Sarsour's immediate release on Thursday, although he still risks deportation. Sarsour, his family, and his legal team held a press conference to share more.



A federal judge on Thursday, June 18, ordered the release of Salah Sarsour, the Islamic Society of Milwaukee president who has been locked up in ICE custody for 80 days.

He returned to Milwaukee later in the evening, but he still risks deportation.

Sarsour and his legal team, his family, and local leaders held a press conference on Friday.

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Previous reporting | Release ordered

The backstory:

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge James Hanlon in Indiana ordered Sarsour's immediate release on his personal recognizance.

The judge wrote in his order that Sarsour "…has presented a substantial claim of First Amendment retaliation."

Photo via Yaseen Najeeb

The federal judge set conditions, including that Sarasour must live in Wisconsin, attend all court hearings unless excused by the court and that he participate in his removal proceedings. He is due in immigration court on June 24.

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Sarsour returns to Milwaukee

The backstory:

Sarsour returned to Milwaukee on Thursday, after being released from ICE custody in the Clay County Jail in Indiana.

His first stop was the Islamic Society of Milwaukee near 13th and Layton. Sarsour was picked up by family after his release from ICE detention and arrived at the mosque around 7:30 p.m.

The parking lot was packed as supporters gathered for an emotional reunion after Sarsour spent 80 days in ICE custody.

Sarsour thanked his family, community and supporters after returning to Milwaukee.

"I'm so happy. I can't even honestly say my words and how I feel now, but I can tell you one thing. I am back," Sarsour said. "And because of great people like you and people of freedom, that it starts with justice. That's why I'm back. I owe this to my community. To, again, people of freedom like JVP and other organizations, who did great work. Standing for justice. And this is what's unique about Milwaukee."

Sarsour detained

The backstory:

Sarsour has been a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. for decades, and his wife and children are American citizens. ICE detained Sarsour in March. Federal records show he was locked up in Indiana.

The federal government pointed to convictions Sarsour faced by an Israeli military court, where the allegations included 'throwing a Molotov cocktail at the homes of Israeli armed forces." He has denied the charges, and said he was being targeted for his support of Palestine.

The judge's order on June 18 states the United States was aware of the convictions for 25 years and even considered them in 2000, 2008, 2010 and 2019, when considering whether to grant Sarsour citizenship.

The judge also said there were concerns about his health in jail, citing Sarsour's attorneys.

"As of yesterday, he was getting his blood glucose checks once a month when it is required to be done every day. He had lost 30 pounds. And it was a really emotionally and physically challenging time for him," Sarsour attorney Luna Droubi told FOX6 News.

ICE said it is working to respond to FOX6's questions about the claims of mistreatment in jail.

Via Othman Atta

In April, FOX6 News asked ICE to explain the rationale for the arrest.

"Salah Salem Sarsour is a terrorist convicted for throwing Molotov cocktails at the homes of Israeli armed forces. This illegal alien from Jordan lied on his green card application to gain legal status in the U.S.," said Homeland Security Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. "He ultimately entered the United States in 1993 – under the Clinton administration – as a conditional resident. After lying on his application, he became a green card holder in 1998 under President Clinton."

However, Othman Atta of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee told FOX6 that Sarsour had explained the arrests during his visa interview, which was recorded.

Support, criticism of Sarsour

What they're saying:

"This news is fantastic. It's exciting, it's thrilling, it is a huge relief," said Droubi, the Sarsour attorney. "Salah has been incarcerated for 80 days based on his speech in support of Palestinian human rights."

"We’re getting our dad back," Kareem Sarsour, Salah's son, said in a statement released by the group Free Salah Sarsour. "This experience has been a nightmare to wake up to every day, with his health at risk in a cruel basement cell simply for speaking up for Palestine. But we know who my dad is, he’s a voice for the voiceless and the heart of our family and our community. I can’t wait to hug him, and I hope everyone like him will be released."

Supporters – including Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowely – packed the Islamic Society of Milwaukee Community Center questioning Sarsour's arrest in April.

In late May, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors called on ICE to release Sarsour, the president of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, with a symbolic vote.

The other side:

Lara Burns, a scholar with George Washington University's Program on Extremism and a retired FBI special agent, said Sarsour's detention may be tied to historical investigations.

"Understanding the history of the original U.S.-based Hamas network in this country is important to understanding why government action was taken against Salah Sarsour, which does not have anything to do with free speech," she said. "I think that you have to peel back the curtain just a little bit and actually look at the facts of Mr. Sarsour’s history."