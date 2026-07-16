Sade Robinson's belongings stolen from Milwaukee storage unit

The Brief Sade Robinson's mother said her storage unit containing her late daughter's belongings was broken into and emptied. Extra Space Storage called the incident an "unusual, targeted break-in" with no forced entry. Milwaukee police are investigating the theft, which Scarbrough said has caused the family further trauma.



Memories, photos and belongings are what the family of Sade Robinson remembers her by.

The 19-year-old was murdered after a first date in 2024.

Now, her mother said her family has been traumatized again after a storage unit containing her late daughter's things was broken into last week.

Sade Robinson

Sade Robinson's items gone

What we know:

Sheena Scarbrough said she trusted Extra Space Storage on Richards Street, south of Capitol Drive, to store those things. She said she and her daughter Adrianna hadn't gone through Sade's belongings yet, because they found the emotional toll too strong to deal with.

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Extra Space Storage

But when she came on Friday to move those things, she was devastated.

"I'm dealing with a lot as I'm still dealing with a lot of trauma, losing my child, and you know, grief. So, I come to check on my daughter's storage...," Scarbrough said in a Facebook Live video.

The unit, as she showed in a video uploaded to Facebook, was empty. The lock was nowhere to be found.

Empty storage unit

"The amount and the sentimental value of items that were in there — they can not be replaced," Scarbrough said. "This hurts. This has caused extreme additional mental and emotional distress to me."

Scarbrough showed receipts proving the unit was paid for. She said she was worried the company auctioned off her daughter's things.

"I just want them. I want them back. I'm waiting on an answer. I'm hoping and praying that they ... that there was a mistake made, and they're able to return my daughter's items," Scarbrough said.

Response from Extra Space Storage

What they're saying:

But an Extra Space Storage spokesperson said that did not happen.

"Safety and security are top priorities at Extra Space Storage. This is an unusual, targeted break-in. We will work with authorities on the investigation. This unit was in auction status for non-payment in May. However, the team, understanding of the circumstances, worked with the customer to remove the unit from auction status in May. The unit was not auctioned. The items in the unit were not disposed of by our team members," the statement said.

FOX6 News followed up to ask why the company labeled this an "unusual, targeted break-in."

The spokesperson responded saying Scarbrough's unit was the only one impacted. Additionally, the unit showed no damage, like a broken door.

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MPD investigating

What we know:

Scarbrough only learned that when FOX6's Sam Kraemer shared the company's statements with her. Milwaukee police are now investigating, saying the break-in happened around July 10.

"There's things that I have not, myself, been made aware of. That's very triggering. They could have at least reached out and told me that themselves," Scarbrough said.

Milwaukee police said an unknown person is responsible for the theft. The department asked anyone with information on what happened to come forward.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Sam Kraemer and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.