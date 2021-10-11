Roundy's hiring event; looking for 1K associates

Roundy’s is looking to hire over 1,000 associates for their Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores throughout the state of Wisconsin.

The company will host an enterprise-wide hiring event at all 106 stores on Wednesday, October 13 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. CT. Applicants can apply and interview online, walk-ins are also welcome.

Roundy's is looking for friendly associates who are passionate about people and food, and who want to make a difference for customers, communities, and each other.

They are looking to fill full-time and part-time positions in the deli, bakery, overnight teams and across the store. Hired candidates can

begin their Roundy’s career in as little as three days.

"Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market teams are preparing for holiday celebrations across all of our stores. As a leading retailer and employer in the state, we recognize the individuality of our team members, that’s why we offer a robust collection of benefits, tools, and opportunities for our associates to build their own career pathways," stated James Hyland, VP Communications & Public Affairs, Roundy's.

Roundy’s offers excellent benefits to employees, including next-day pay, flexible scheduling, premium pay (third shift, Sundays and holidays), Feed your Future tuition reimbursement up to $21k, competitive wages and benefits, and discounts on Kroger Brands, Android, and iOS technology streaming services and more.

Interested applicants can find open positions, applications, registration, and additional details online at jobs.kroger.com.