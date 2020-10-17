Roundy's donates $30K to help fight hunger: 'Meet that need'

With COVID-19 cases rising and employment still a huge problem for many, companies are stepping up to help people in Wisconsin.

Strolling up and down the aisles, snagging the groceries needed for the family is a basic luxury not everyone has during these tough times. That's why Roundy's -- the company that operates Pick 'n Save and Metro Market -- is helping where it can.

"We are starting to see demand for food continue to rise," said Jay Sugar, parish relations coordinator for Catholic Charities.

Roundy's is helping fight hunger in a major way -- distributing more than $30,000 in pandemic relief grants to area organizations.

"They've been able to give us financial support as well, so the two has allowed us to grow the program to where we deliver over 30,000 meals," Sugar said.

Ten different organizations now have more aid to support the community thanks to the donation, which is part of The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste emergency COVID-19 response fund.

Roundy's "Round up" program to raise money to fight hunger

Shoppers contributed to the fund by selecting the "round-up" option at check out. That extra change makes change, and Sugar is grateful for every cent.

"People are depending on us now and I gotta keep the program going," said Sugar. "We gotta meet that need."

Sugar started a food distribution program when the pandemic hit. With uncertain times, he said it is companies and volunteers like Roundy's that people can rely on.