Rosenthal: Entire group at Brewers' alternate site in quarantine

The entire group of players at the Milwaukee Brewers' alternate training site in Appleton are in quarantine, according to a report from FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

The group, which includes about 28 players, consists of players who can fill roster holes in the big leagues created by illness, injury or other circumstances.

Two players and one staff member at the site tested positive for COVID-19, according to Rosenthal. The positive tests, and quarantine, are not anticipated to impact the Brewers at the major-league level.

In a typical MLB season, players would be recalled from a minor-league team affiliate as part of a 40-man roster decision. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the minor league season was canceled across baseball.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Advertisement

The players from the alternate training site can form what is called a "taxi squad" -- a group of three, additional players -- on road trips.

Those players are not technically on the team's active roster, but travel with the team in case a member of the active roster becomes unavailable to play.

Should players remain quarantined for an extended period of time, the situation gains significance for the Brewers who will play eight games away from Miller Park to close the season starting Monday, Sept. 21.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

A full list of players who are part of the Brewers' alternate training site is available on MiLB.com and includes familiar faces such as Keon Broxton and others.