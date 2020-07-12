Rock band Great White plays concert with no face masks, social distancing required in North Dakota
DICKINSON, N.D. -- Seventeen years after a deadly fire during one of their performances, rock band Great White has once again found themselves at the center of controversy after playing a concert where there were no rules for social distancing or wearing face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In footage from the North Dakota concert, which was part of an outdoor summer concert series, a jam-packed crowd can be seen without face masks as the band performs on stage.