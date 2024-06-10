article

The Republican National Convention is nearly a month away, and some Milwaukee-area homeowners are looking for a big pay day.

While one Whitefish Bay home is not typically for rent, it will be around the time of this summer's convention.

"This is a historic home, so the opportunity to rent this property or be in this property is a once-in-a-lifetime thing," said real estate agent John Molitor.

The home has six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

"Entertaining. Having a bunch of guests over, if you like, but it’s just the experience, the luxury experience, that this gives you," Molitor said. "It’s fully updated. And for somebody to experience this property, this space is very rare. This is not really going to come up available again."

The 6,100-square-foot home has plenty of space to host guests – from the fully renovated kitchen to living rooms and more.

"If you rent this home, you’ll have a lot of time to practice your golf game, not only on this putting green, but the homeowners are also offering a free lesson with a golf pro, a free meal, as well as a free round of golf at the University Club of Milwaukee," said Molitor.

It comes at a price of $5,700 per night. Molitor is listing seven properties for the convention. Of the seven, one is already booked.

"I know all of the hotels are booked, so maybe some of that will spill over into Airbnb and to the private sector, here," he said. "The market hasn’t been here, so I’m excited we’re creating the market, and under the mentality that we’re building it. And they’re going to come. And we’re going to get it done."

The Whitefish Bay home is 10 minutes from the downtown action, Molitor said, and whoever rents it can take the scenic route along Lake Drive.

"It's easy, it's stress-free, it's a way to enjoy the full Milwaukee experience in these properties that will probably never be rented, or the public would probably never be able to see, so just to have the great experience of being in Milwaukee and taking it all in. It's second to none," he said.

Airbnb lists 750 other properties in the Milwaukee area as available the week of the RNC.