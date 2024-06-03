RNC 2024: Volunteers still needed, recruitment deadline Wednesday

article

The deadline to apply to volunteer for the Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee during the Republican National Convention is fast approaching.

All volunteers must complete the initial application on the Host Committee’s website by Wednesday, June 5. Interested individuals can find more information and apply here.

"We’re overwhelmed by the amount of positive support we have seen for hosting the convention, but there is still work left to do," said Alison Prange, Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee Chief Operating Officer.

"Volunteering with the nonpartisan, nonprofit Host Committee is a great way to get involved during the convention. We need all hands on deck to welcome the tens of thousands of guests visiting our state and show them what Milwaukee has to offer!" added Prange.

Related article

The Host Committee launched its volunteer recruitment efforts earlier this year. It is estimated that the convention will need 4,000 volunteers. Currently, the Host Committee is looking to recruit about 700 more people to help welcome guests in various roles throughout the convention week, including operations, transportation, wayfinding, and airport and hotel greeters.

Volunteers must complete a background check and training to participate. Shifts will be available throughout Southeast Wisconsin in communities housing convention delegates.