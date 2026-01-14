Ridglan Farms under pressure; activists plan large-scale dog rescue

The Brief Animal rights activists say they are preparing a possible "open rescue" of dogs still housed at Ridglan Farms. Ridglan has agreed to surrender its breeding license by July 1 but is allowed to continue selling dogs until then. The activist behind the plan says publicizing the effort is meant to pressure authorities to act first.



Animal rights activists say they are preparing what they call an "open rescue" of dogs still housed at Ridglan Farms, a beagle breeding facility west of Madison that is set to surrender its breeding license later this year.

Dogs still housed

What we know:

Ridglan has until July 1 to give up its license and sell off its remaining dogs, but activists argue the timeline leaves animals at continued risk.

In 2017, a trio of activists entered Ridglan Farms and removed three beagles. Nearly a decade later, the activist who led that operation says he is planning to return all the dogs still inside.

Activist plans open rescue

What they're saying:

"These dogs have to be safe," said Wayne Hsiung, an animal rights activist and attorney. "It is not just our moral duty, it is our legal right to give aid to animals in distress."

Hsiung has repeatedly engaged in so-called "open rescues" of animals from factory farms and laboratory breeding facilities across the country and says the tactic is often misunderstood.

"I don’t think this is an act of civil disobedience, but at worst it’s that," said Hsiung.

This time, Hsiung is publicly advertising the plan in advance, which he says is central to the concept of open rescue.

"The idea behind an open rescue is it’s open," said Hsiung.

In October, Ridglan agreed to surrender its breeding license by July 1 as part of an agreement to avoid criminal charges of animal cruelty. The agreement allows Ridglan to keep selling dogs until that date.

Breeder warns of theft

The other side:

In a public statement Wednesday, Ridglan called on state and federal authorities to intervene and prevent what it described as "mass animal theft."

The statement can be read below:

"Ridglan Farms is fully complying following an extensive several-months-long investigation of our facility," explained Eric McLeod, a lawyer representing Ridglan Farms. "Groups opposed to necessary, life-changing and life-saving animal research have repeatedly stated their intent to close our facility and others like it and have all research animals removed. It’s deeply disturbing that their response to a legal outcome they do not agree with is to plan actions that, if carried out, could result in serious criminal charges and extensive legal fees for countless defendants, not to mention the safety risks for all involved. We are asking local, state and federal authorities to take this threat very seriously. We are confident most Wisconsin residents and Americans agree that disagreement with a legal outcome should never serve as the excuse for lawless actions that risk the safety and security of countless individuals and animals."

The company also pointed out that Hsiung has been convicted of crimes for similar actions in other states, including a 2018 open rescue of chickens in California that resulted in a 90-day jail sentence.

"I would love to see another chance to fight it out in court," said Hsiung.

Pressure on authorities

Dig deeper:

Last week, Hsiung posted online details of a plan to recruit 100 volunteers, brief them on their legal rights and train them for a mass rescue operation that could take place as early as March. He says there is no specific date set and, for now, the effort remains only a plan, one he hopes will prompt government action before any rescue occurs.

"And if they won’t, then ordinary people will," said Hsiung.

It is not clear how many dogs remain at Ridglan Farms. A company spokesperson did not respond to FOX6’s request for an interview on Wednesday.

