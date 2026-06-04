Ridglan Farms beagles; Humane Animal Welfare Society welcomes 9 dogs

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The Brief The Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha County took in nine more beagles on June 4 following the latest release of dogs from Ridglan Farms. It is currently unknown when this newly arrived group of beagles will be medically or behaviorally cleared and ready for adoption.



Another 135 beagles were recently released from Ridglan Farms, the breeding and testing facility in Dane County. Now, more have arrived in southeast Wisconsin.

Beagles arrive at HAWS

What we know:

The Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha County welcomed nine beagles to its shelter on Thursday, June 4.

Ridglan Farms beagles arrive at HAWS

Jennifer Smieja from HAWS joined the Wisconsin Live Desk on Thursday afternoon. She said the shelter is more prepared to handle the dogs this time than just a few weeks, when the first bunch of dogs arrived.

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It is not known when the beagles that arrived on Thursday will be ready for adoption.

Ridglan Farms beagles arrive at HAWS

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