Ridglan Farms beagles; Humane Animal Welfare Society welcomes 9 dogs
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Another 135 beagles were recently released from Ridglan Farms, the breeding and testing facility in Dane County. Now, more have arrived in southeast Wisconsin.
Beagles arrive at HAWS
What we know:
The Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha County welcomed nine beagles to its shelter on Thursday, June 4.
Ridglan Farms beagles arrive at HAWS
Jennifer Smieja from HAWS joined the Wisconsin Live Desk on Thursday afternoon. She said the shelter is more prepared to handle the dogs this time than just a few weeks, when the first bunch of dogs arrived.
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It is not known when the beagles that arrived on Thursday will be ready for adoption.
Ridglan Farms beagles arrive at HAWS
The Source: Information in this post was provided by HAWS and previous FOX6 News coverage.