Ridglan Farms beagles get second chance as rescue effort grows

The Brief Animal advocates announced 135 more beagles will be released from Ridglan Farms later this week. Wayne Pacelle said the latest release will bring the total number of dogs removed from Ridglan Farms to 1,635 by the end of the week. Big Dog Ranch Rescue will take 67 beagles to Florida, while 68 others will go to the Dane County Humane Society and its partners.



Another group of beagles from Ridglan Farms is set to get a second chance at life beyond the breeding and testing facility.

What we know:

Animal advocates announced Tuesday that 135 more beagles will be released from Ridglan Farms later this week.

At this time, it is not clear how many dogs remain at the facility. Advocates said they hope to have a better idea by the end of the week.

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The announcement comes after 1,500 beagles were released in May.

What they're saying:

"Some of them are doing really well. Some of them are still completely shut down," said Shannon Keith, Beagle Freedom Project founder.

Wayne Pacelle, president of the Center for a Humane Economy, said the latest release will bring the total number of dogs removed from Ridglan Farms to 1,635 by the end of the week.

"That means 1,635 dogs by the end of this week will have been removed from Ridglan Farms and put onto a pathway of very safe living and caring people around them," Pacelle said. "We have a much larger task ahead of us."

Big Dog Ranch Rescue will transfer 67 of the dogs to its Florida campus Wednesday, where they will be spayed or neutered and prepared for adoptions throughout the country.

The remaining 68 beagles will be released to the Dane County Humane Society and its partners.

Recording artist, actress and animal advocate Debbie Gibson said the release is meaningful, even as advocates continue pushing for more dogs to be removed.

"On one hand, it is a drop in the bucket. But it’s […] not to every life that is now being valued," Gibson said.

During a virtual news conference, Keith said a few hundred dogs were sold to an institution for testing in May.

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Several advocates are now pushing to change funding for dog breeding and research practice facilities.

What you can do:

Community members can support the rescue efforts through the following:

Donate online

Donate by mail or drop off: Dane County Humane Society’s main shelter (5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718) with checks made payable to DCHS with "Beagles" in the subject line

Adopt : View animals currently available for adoption

Stay up-to-date on the situation

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, one of the activists charged after an attempted raid on Ridglan Farms was in court Tuesday for a scheduling conference.

Wayne Hsiung’s bond was set at $20,000.

He is not allowed to be in the town of Blue Mounds, where Ridglan Farms is located. He also cannot have contact with Ridglan Farms in any way or possess a dangerous weapon.

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