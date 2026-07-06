The Brief More than 50 animal rights activists face felony charges over a March raid at Ridglan Farms. Activists face burglary charges for allegedly stealing 22 beagles from the facility. The son-in-law of Ridglan Farms’ owner has not been charged despite a referral from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.



More than 50 animal rights activists are now charged with felonies for the so-called "open rescue" at Ridglan Farms in March. They are accused of stealing 22 beagles – or helping those who did.

Charges filed

The backstory:

The 47 individuals charged Friday were all for burglary as a party to a crime. Their initial appearance is Aug. 24. Four other activists were previously charged with more serious crimes, including property damage and theft of more than $10,000. That includes the primary organizer of the open rescue, Wayne Hsiung. His trial is scheduled for January.

Ties to Ridglan Farms

What they're saying:

One name is noticeably missing from the list of those charged. Jerry Blizzard is the son-in-law of Jim Burns, the owner of Ridglan Farms. Video provided to FOX6 Investigators by documentary filmmaker Rebecca Loviconi shows what Blizzard did the day animal rights activists showed up unannounced, ready to haul beagles away. It is video that has never been published until now.

It may look like something out of the Dukes of Hazzard, but this is Dane County. And the man behind the wheel of that pickup truck is Blizzard. He is the Blue Mounds town constable and has close family ties to Ridglan Farms.

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"I am the son-in-law of the owner," Blizzard said.

When more than 60 animal rights activists showed up at Ridglan Farms in March, cut through the fence, broke into buildings, and walked away with beagles, there was just one security guard on duty. But within minutes, Blizzard arrived.

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"You're really in my way," Blizzard said to an activist in the road, holding a beagle.

Police had not yet arrived, so he decided to take matters into his own hands, slashing the tires of a transport van full of beagles, then ramming it with his truck.

Video provided to FOX6 Investigators by documentary filmmaker Rebecca Loviconi shows what Blizzard did the day animal rights activists showed up unannounced, ready to haul beagles away.

Activist speaks up

What they're saying:

In April, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett eventually referred Blizzard for criminal charges of reckless driving and criminal damage to property. Three months later, Blizzard has not been charged.

But Amy Van Aartsen has.

"I would be lying if I said it’s not scary," she said.

Van Aartsen is co-founder of the Marty Project, which opposes research on dogs. She said she came to the so-called "open rescue" for moral support and remained on public property the whole time. But days later, Van Aartsen arranged for FOX6 News to meet one of the "rescued" beagles at her home in Madison. And she believes that is why she was among 47 individuals hit last week with new charges of burglary as party to a crime. Others include former Baywatch actress Alexandra Paul, Shorewood activist Lisa Castagnozzi and Sheboygan County college professor Kate Prange.

"I think they’re coming hard after us. I’m personally looking at 12 ½ in jail if this goes wrong. That’s a lot to sit with," Van Aartsen said.

Sheriff replies to comment

The backstory:

The district attorney has now charged 51 activists for the raid on Ridglan Farms, but not Blizzard. The day before the new charges came out, Blizzard commented on Sheriff Barrett's campaign page. He told the sheriff to "hang in there" amidst growing criticism over his handling of the activists. Barrett replied: "Thank you, Jerry."

"I’m flabbergasted, I’m shocked that Sheriff Barrett would choose to respond to that post in a public manner," Van Aartsen said.

In a phone call with FOX6 Investigators on Monday, Sheriff Barrett said he was simply thanking someone for being nice. He did not make the connection to whom he was thanking.

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"It just reeks of corruption," Van Aartsen said.

With a Ridglan Farms rescue by her side, Van Aartsen insists what the activists did was not only right, it was legal. And she said she is ready to prove it in court.

"Everyday I see my Daisy and I know her beagle family. They’re all free now and I don’t think that would’ve happened without what we did to help those pups," Van Aartsen said.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bryan Polcyn and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.